Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.530-$-0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Okta also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.240 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.25.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $223.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.75. Okta has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,776 shares of company stock worth $20,538,809 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.