Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 112.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,610,000 after purchasing an additional 111,968 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 69.8% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $356.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.02 and its 200-day moving average is $293.51. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.45 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.