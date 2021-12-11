OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $93.50 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

