OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,698 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

