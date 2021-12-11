OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 15,959 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,959 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after buying an additional 415,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after buying an additional 619,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.