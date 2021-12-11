Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post sales of $39.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.70 million and the highest is $39.50 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $32.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $135.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $136.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $213.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 248,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,826. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 613,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 205,446 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

