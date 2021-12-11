Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce sales of $514.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.80 million and the highest is $521.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $515.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of OLLI opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after acquiring an additional 89,247 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

