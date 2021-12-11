OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.50. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

