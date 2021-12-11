OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEW opened at $52.73 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

