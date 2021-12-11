Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.70 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.77 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on OOMA. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 56,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,316. Ooma has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.91 million, a PE ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

