Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.56 million, a P/E ratio of 663.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

