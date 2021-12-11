Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 164.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 99.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

