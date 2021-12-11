Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 164.73% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.
Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 99.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.
Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.