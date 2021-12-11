Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

IYR stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

