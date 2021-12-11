Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) by 156.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 125,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 587.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

