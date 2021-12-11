Optimum Investment Advisors Has $119,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

