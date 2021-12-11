Optimum Investment Advisors Has $188,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

