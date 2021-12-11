Optimum Investment Advisors Has $96,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG opened at $210.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $149.33 and a twelve month high of $223.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day moving average of $194.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.