Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth $1,917,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth $243,000.

PJUN opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

