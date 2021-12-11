Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,700 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Western Digital by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

