Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,037 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.