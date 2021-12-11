OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $74,818.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $995,558.60 and $74,818.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.76 or 0.08158452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,547.19 or 0.99746683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002774 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.