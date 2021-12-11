Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Repurchase $10.00 billion in Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.