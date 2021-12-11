Orchid Island Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Shares of NYSE ORC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.57. 4,341,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,508. The company has a market cap of $736.50 million, a PE ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 45.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 224.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 27.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 65.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 99,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 34.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 101,509 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

