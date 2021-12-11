Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after buying an additional 528,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

