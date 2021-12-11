Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $62.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,560 shares of company stock valued at $273,062 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Argus dropped their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

