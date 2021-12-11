Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 182 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after buying an additional 498,259 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,562 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,902,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.07.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

