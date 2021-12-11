Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 791 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Wendy’s by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Wendy’s by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

