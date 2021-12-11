Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $104.60, but opened at $107.89. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $104.45, with a volume of 3,420 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 369,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.