Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,348.39

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,348.39 ($31.14) and traded as high as GBX 2,440 ($32.36). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,410 ($31.96), with a volume of 46,173 shares traded.

OXIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.82) to GBX 2,600 ($34.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($34.21) to GBX 2,600 ($34.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,323.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,350.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

