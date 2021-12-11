Oxygen One Day Trading Volume Tops $765,001.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $90.28 million and $765,001.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,272,940 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

