Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $304,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,811. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 220.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

