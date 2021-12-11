PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PD. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Shares of PD opened at $34.48 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,690,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,625 shares of company stock worth $6,732,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagerDuty (PD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.