Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.660 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $531.85. 1,216,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $512.79 and its 200 day moving average is $443.10. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $306.05 and a 1-year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

