Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 12,125 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $771.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

