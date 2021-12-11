Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 13,847 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

