Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,481 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $11,647,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 90.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 280,964 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $4,332,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.53 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000 over the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

