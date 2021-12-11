Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of TriMas worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TriMas by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TriMas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,396,000 after buying an additional 196,294 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRS stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.69.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

