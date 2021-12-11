Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,076 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMHC. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,008,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,683,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,153,000 after buying an additional 908,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

