Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives C$31.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

PXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.28 and a twelve month high of C$26.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.54.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 2.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 3.75%.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

