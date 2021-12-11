Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,798 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DMO opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

