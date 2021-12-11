Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 163.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $105.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $102,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,922,408.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,281 shares of company stock valued at $37,414,297. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

