Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $147.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.78. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

