Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,230,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 61,768 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 186,441 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHY opened at $2.47 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

