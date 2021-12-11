Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after buying an additional 23,822 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 85,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.