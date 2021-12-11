Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $17,214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $8,474,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $315,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SONY opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.00. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

