Patricia Gallup Sells 1,842 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $44.50 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.70.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in PC Connection by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

