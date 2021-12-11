Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.