Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.