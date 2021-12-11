Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 13,938 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.06.

LEN opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.