Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.41 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

