Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $2,564,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,925,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.23. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.